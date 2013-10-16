(Adds details, share price)
By Stefano Bernabei and Silvia Ognibene
ROME Oct 16 The foundation that is the largest
shareholder in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is in
discussions with the Italian treasury about selling part of its
stake, two sources close to the matter said.
The Monte dei Paschi foundation, a not-for-profit entity
with close ties to local politicians, needs to pay back debts of
350 million euros ($473 million) - which at current market
prices would force it to sell a 12.5 percent stake in the bank.
It currently has a 33.5 percent holding and is under
pressure to complete the sale quickly because the bank needs to
carry out a 2.5 billion euros capital increase by end-2014 to
meet EU conditions for approving a state bailout.
The head of the foundation met officials from the Italian
treasury on Wednesday to discuss how to best carry out the sale,
said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The foundation and the treasury declined to comment.
The treasury has supervisory powers over Italy's banking
foundations, which are core shareholders in many of the
country's lenders.
The Monte dei Paschi foundation has already said it will not
subscribe to Banca Monte dei Paschi's rights issue and is keen
to sell its stake before the cash call takes place given that it
could weigh on the bank's share price.
Monte dei Paschi's shares gained 1.8 percent to 0.24 euros
by 1030 GMT, with traders citing news of the talks to sell the
stake and also a report in La Repubblica daily saying two Middle
eastern funds could be interested in buying an 8 percent stake
from the foundation.
However one of the sources said the foundation's disposal
process was at preliminary stage and both the timeframe and
amount of the stake to be sold had yet to be decided.
Until early 2012 the foundation had a 49 percent in the bank
but it has been cutting it down to pay back creditors. After
repeated writedowns due to the bank's financial woes, the
foundation's remaining stake has a book value of 0.24 euros per
share - matching the current share price.
Analysts say the foundation could struggle to find buyers
for its stake, since anyone buying now would have to put in more
money to keep its stake intact when the capital increase takes
place.
Also, shares issued in the cash call would likely be priced
at a discount, so buying a stake would probably be cheaper then.
Monte dei Paschi received a 4.1 billion euro state bailout
earlier this year and faces the prospect of nationalisation if
it cannot pull off the capital increase - which roughly equals
its market capitalisation.
The lender is at the centre of a judicial investigation over
its costly acquisition of a smaller rival in 2007 and
loss-making derivatives trades it carried out in the deal's
aftermath.
(writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)