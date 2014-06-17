MILAN, June 17 Two Latin American investors and the Monte dei Paschi foundation have lent almost all their respective stakes in the Tuscan bank to third parties until July 3, according to a filing published by Italian market regulator Consob on Tuesday.

Monte dei Paschi is in the second week of a highly dilutive 5-billion euro rights issue with a drastic shortage of new shares disrupting trading.

The three shareholders have a combined holding in the bank of 9 percent. Consob did not say who borrowed the shares. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Francesca Landini)