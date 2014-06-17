BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition says its unit will amalgamate with Goodfood Market Inc
* Mira vii acquisition corp announces definitive agreement with Goodfood Market Inc in respect of qualifying transaction
MILAN, June 17 Two Latin American investors and the Monte dei Paschi foundation have lent almost all their respective stakes in the Tuscan bank to third parties until July 3, according to a filing published by Italian market regulator Consob on Tuesday.
Monte dei Paschi is in the second week of a highly dilutive 5-billion euro rights issue with a drastic shortage of new shares disrupting trading.
The three shareholders have a combined holding in the bank of 9 percent. Consob did not say who borrowed the shares. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Francesca Landini)
WASHINGTON, April 25 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday appeared poised to clamp down on where corporations can be sued, a potential setback for plaintiffs' lawyers who strive to bring cases in courts and locales they consider friendly.