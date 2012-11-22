* EU Commission demands changes to state aid scheme-source

* Monte Paschi new shares to be valued close to mkt prices-source (Adds quote, details)

ROME Nov 22 Italy's government is set to take a bigger stake than originally expected in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena after the European Commission demanded changes to a state aid scheme for the country's third biggest lender.

A source close to the negotiations between Rome and the EU told Reuters that if Monte dei Paschi had to issue new shares to the Treasury - because it could not pay interest on state loans - those shares would be valued close to market prices.

At current share prices, missing an estimated 10 percent coupon payment this year on the 1.9 billion euros of state aid Monte dei Paschi already has, would give the Treasury around 7.4 percent in the bank.

This differs from the plan approved by the Rome government in June, which said the value of the new shares would be based on the bank's net assets - giving the Treasury a much smaller stake of around 1.8 percent.

"The last meeting (with the EU Commission) did not go well," said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity and adding that a new meeting was scheduled for Monday.

"The shares will be issued at around market value," the source said.

Monte dei Paschi has requested 3.4 billion euros ($4.4 billion) in state aid, including 1.9 billion euros to replace the loans it already holds.

Under the terms of the scheme, the bank will not pay an annual coupon on the state loans if it reports a loss - as is set to be the case this year - but will issue new shares to the Treasury for an equal amount instead.

The annual coupon for the state loans has not been decided yet but is expected to be around 10 percent.

Monte dei Paschi reported a net loss of 1.66 billion euros in the first nine months of 2012. ($1=0.7801 euros) (Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Paola Arosio and Mike Nesbit)