ROME Dec 12 The Italian government attached a
provision freeing 3.9 billion euros ($5.07 billion) in state aid
to Banca Monte dei Paschi to a decree published in the
Official Gazzette on Wednesday, ensuring that the bank has vital
funds to strengthen its finances.
The decree comes into force immediately but must still
receive approval from parliament within 60 days and is likely to
be attached to a budget law expected to be passed in parliament
by Christmas before the government of Prime Minister Mario Monti
resigns.
The decree will allow Monte Paschi to pay the interest on
loans -- known as "Monti bonds" -- from the government with a
mixture of cash, shares issued at market value and more Monti
bonds.
($1 = 0.7693 euros)
