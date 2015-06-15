MILAN, June 15 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
said on Monday it had completed the repayment of the
state aid it first received in 2013 by redeeming a final 1.071
billion euro tranche of state-backed bonds.
In a statement the lender said it had paid about 1.116
billion euros to redeem the bonds.
The reimbursement of the bonds, which have helped keep the
troubled lender afloat, follows a 3 billion euro share issue at
the bank.
The aid, provided in 2013 in the form of so-called "Monti
Bonds", named after former Prime Minister Mario Monti, was due
to be repaid in three tranches between 2015-2017.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by David Evans)