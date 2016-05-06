MILAN May 6 Shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi di
Siena opened more than 6 percent higher on Friday
after better-than-expected first-quarter results and lower loan
loss provisions outweighed concerns about falling deposits and
weaker capital.
The Tuscan-based bank said on Thursday its net profit for
the period beat forecasts due to lower loan loss charges, an
increase in commissions and falling costs. Profit stood at 93
million euros ($106 million) compared with analyst estimates
that ranged between a 5-million euro loss and a 16-million euro
profit.
At 0712 GMT, shares in the bank were up 4.8 percent at 0.663
euros, outperforming a 0.5 percent fall in Milan's blue-chip
index.
($1 = 0.8760 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)