ROME, Sept 30 A shareholder in Italy's No. 3
lender, Monte dei Paschi di Siena, said on Tuesday
there was uncertainty over whether an ongoing health check of
European banks would result in further capital requirements for
the Siena-based bank.
Monte dei Paschi carried out a 5 billion euro (6.3 billion
US dollar) capital increase earlier this year to boost its
chances of passing a Europe-wide stress test of lenders, but has
not ruled out needing further capital once the results of the
tests are made public next month.
Floored by poor management and inadequate supervision, it
was the only Italian bank to request state aid after being hit
hard by the euro zone's debt crisis and a subsequent scandal
over loss-making derivatives trades.
A Goldman Sachs survey of large institutional investors
carried out last month found Monte dei Paschi, the world's
oldest bank, as the one with the highest risk of failing the
European review.
"There still is uncertainty over the impact of the imminent
tests ... and possible further capital requirements that may
result" from the tests, the Monte dei Paschi foundation, which
has a 2.5 percent stake in the bank, said on its website.
Speaking at an event in northern Italy, Monte dei Paschi
Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola, who was appointed in 2012 to
turn the bank's fortunes around, said the work done so far had
"made the house stable capital-wise".
"Then we will see the results that these tests, which are
very tough, will yield," Viola said.
