* CoreSite Realty- on April 19, co amended, restated a term loan agreement to increase commitment thereunder from $100 million to $200 million - sec filing
MILAN Dec 23 Italy's third largest lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Tuesday it had settled a tax dispute over a trade known as Chianti Classico in a deal that has a "substantially neutral" economic impact.
Monte Paschi said it would pay around 126 million euros ($153 million) but because of capital allowances stemming from the settlement scheme with Italy's tax agency, the impact on results and CET 1 capital adequacy ratio would be neutral.
In a statement, Monte Paschi said it decided to settle the dispute to avoid a possible lengthy and uncertain legal fight but remained convinced it had acted correctly.
A year ago, Monte dei Paschi said it bought back securities for 70 million euros to help restructure the Chianti Classico trade, a securitization of part of its property portfolio, as it cleaned up its accounts before a cash call. ($1 = 0.8216 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings of Banco Agricola, S. A. (Agricola) and Banco Davivienda Salvadoreno, S.A. (Davivienda Sal) to 'B-' from 'BB-'. The Rating Outlooks have been revised to Stable from Negative. Fitch has also downgraded both banks' Viability Rating (VR) to 'ccc' from 'b', affirmed their Short-Term IDRs at 'B' and downgraded their Support Ratings to '5' from '3'.