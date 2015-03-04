MILAN, March 4 Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Wednesday that at current share price levels the country's Treasury would get a stake of around 4 percent in the bank when it receives new shares as payment for a coupon on state loans.

In a statement, the lender said that the Treasury was ready to commit itself to not sell its shares in the bank for 180 days starting from July 1 to "reduce for a reasonable amount of time the potential negative consequences on the share price linked to the possible effect of an excessive supply on the market".

The bank, which is due to launch a capital increase of up to 3 billion euros ($3.32 billion) to plug a shortfall uncovered by a Europe-wide health check of lenders, said it had called a shareholder meeting for April 14-16 to approve the operation.

It also said it was carrying out a reverse stock split giving its shareholders one new share for every 20 shares held.

