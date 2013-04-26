MILAN, April 26 Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi
di Siena is committed to avoiding the state becoming a
majority shareholder in the bank, chief executive Fabrizio Viola
said on Friday.
"One thing is having the state as minority shareholder
another is imagining the majority becomes public: this latter is
a scenario certainly possible but the bank is committed to avoid
it," Fabrizio Viola said in an interview in Il Sole 24 Ore.
The bank was forced to seek state aid last year for the
second time since 2009 after becoming one of just four European
lenders that failed to meet tougher capital requirements set by
regulators.
Viola said conditions would be right in 2014 for a planned
capital increase of 1 billion euros.
He also said the bank was considering selling other assets
than those it was already planning to sell.
