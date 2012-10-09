SIENA, Italy Oct 9 Italy's third biggest lender, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, won approval on Tuesday for a capital increase of up to 1 billion euros that will be carried out by 2015.

The plan was approved by investors at an extraordinary shareholder meeting. MPS Chairman Alessandro Profumo said those who voted in favour of the cash call represented 57.6 percent of the bank's capital.

(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)