BRIEF-Ashe Capital reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
SIENA, Italy Dec 28 Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena was forced to delay a vital 3 billion euro ($4 billion) capital increase until at least May after shareholders rejected on Saturday a management plan to launch it in January.
An extraordinary shareholder meeting voted in favour of a proposal by the bank's top investor to postpone the rights issue, which the bank needs to complete to pay back state aid and avert nationalisation. ($1 = 0.7258 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Valentina Za)
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA said on Friday that it was in talks with the generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for a potential takeover.