(Adds not running in election)
MILAN Oct 24 Ferrari chairman Luca Cordero di
Montezemolo on Wednesday left the driving seat of Europe's first
private operator of high-speed trains almost a year after it
launched services.
The move comes as the Ferrari boss becomes increasingly
involved with his Italia Futura (Future Italy) movement that
plans to field candidates in the 2013 general elections.
Montezemolo said he had no intention of personally running
in the election.
Nuovo Trasporto Viaggiatori (NTV), which runs the red-nosed
Italo trains, said in a statement the decision was aimed at
avoiding "excessive identification" of the operator with its
founder.
"My growing professional commitments force me to step back
now that the company is fully operational," Montezemolo said.
"I will continue to contribute to the success of this
company, as shareholder and board member," he added.
Montezemolo said last month that Future Italy would run at
the election by asking voters to back a second term for Prime
Minister Mario Monti.
"I am asking nothing, I am not standing for anything," he
said on Wednesday in an interview with Sky Italia television.
His announcement came on the same day that former Prime
Minister Silvio Berlusconi confirmed that he would not run in
the 2013 ballot.
Montezemolo, who was appointed this month as vice chairman
of Italy's biggest bank UniCredit, founded NTV along
with his friend Diego Della Valle, chairman of luxury goods
company Tod's.
Antonello Perricone, former chief executive of loss-making
Italian publisher RCS Mediagroup, will replace
Montezemolo as chairman o f NTV.
Founded in 2006 as the European Union moved to open up rail
transport to market competition, NTV has invested 1 billion
euros ($1.3 billion) to shake up train travel in Italy with the
promise of fast trips and deluxe service.
French railway operator SNCF has a 20 percent share in NTV.
(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio; Editing by Mark Potter and
William Hardy)