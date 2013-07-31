July 31 Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday
put Montgomery, Alabama's Aa2 issuer and limited tax general
obligation ratings on review for possible downgrade.
Montgomery's deteriorated liquidity and a reliance on a bank
line of credit to fund operations added to a continuing
financial imbalance and were factors that Moody's used to
justify the change in the credit outlook, which affects $250
million.
Moody's also cited the deficit in the city's medical
insurance fund and "the city's recent failures to achieve
projections established in previous budget plans."