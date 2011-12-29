India's fuel demand rose 5.4 percent in May
India's fuel demand rose 5.4 percent in May, compared with the same period last year.
ROME Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Thursday that the European Financial Stability Facility needs "significantly greater" resources than it has today.
In a traditional end-year press conference, Monti refused to quantify how much more the European bailout fund needed. Earlier in the same press conference, Monti said he would push EU partners to increase resources for the fund.
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is at an advanced stage of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.