BRUSSELS Oct 19 Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti said on Friday that the euro zone's permanent bailout fund
will be able to directly recapitalise banks as long as the
country that seeks aid is under the umbrella of a pan-European
regulator.
At the end of a European Union summit, Monti said that
direct cash injections from the European Stability Mechanism
(ESM) will be possible "sometime in 2013" when the process to
centralise bank oversight is complete.
He suggested that countries could seek recapitalisation
before all countries had made the necessary legislative changes.
"It is not necessary in my view that the supervisory
mechanism that will oversee all European banks be fully
operative - as long as some of them are already being monitored
- for some to seek direct recapitalisation without asking
additional approval from member states," Monti told reporters.
Monti also said that concern about Italy's massive debt had
been eased by the decrease in yields and the renewed popularity
of Italian bonds, or BTPs.
