ROME Dec 29 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Thursday that the country had been sliding towards a debt crisis like the one seen in Greece, but it "dug in its heels" at the precipice and did not fall.

"We're not very close to Greece's situation," Monti said at a traditional end-year press conference. "We were heading south-east" toward Greece, "and we put on the brakes," he said.

Until the government took action, "there were many vultures circling in the skies of the European and international markets," Monti said.