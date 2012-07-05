ROME, July 5 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti on Thursday urged parliament to approve quickly approve the European Union's fiscal compact and the permanent bailout fund known as the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) before the end of this month .

Speaking to the Chamber of Deputies, Monti said lawmakers should "proceed rapidly to ratify the fiscal compact" and the ESM "by the end of the month."

Monti also said he was not worried about possible backtracking by euro zone countries after the agreement made at last week's EU summit that would allow the EU's bailout funds to stabilise financial markets. Italy is seen as a primary potential beneficiary of the scheme, which still needs to be finalised.

"We can be serene, even though we must keep our eyes open. The conclusions of the EU summit do not change after one day, or three days later," he said.

Finland and the Netherlands earlier this week expressed doubts about the plan.