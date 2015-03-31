March 31 Property and casualty insurer Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd will buy reinsurer Montpelier Re Holdings Ltd for about $1.83 billion in cash and stock.

Montpelier shareholders will get 0.472 Endurance share and $9.89 in cash for each share held, the companies said on Tuesday.

This represents $40.24 per share for Montpelier, based on Endurance's closing price on Monday. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)