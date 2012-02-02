* Credit becoming tighter as European banks retreat

* Chinese developers, refining and tech firms vulnerable

* India, Korea may suffer from weak or volatile FX

* Sanguine on Asian bank ratings (Adds comments by Moody's on banks, S&P on China)

By Kevin Lim

SINGAPORE, Feb 2 Defaults by Asian companies are likely to rise this year as the economic environment deteriorates and as credit becomes tighter with European lenders reducing their exposure to the region, ratings agency Moody's Investors Service said on Thursday.

Asian economic growth has slowed in recent months, hurt by problems in Europe.

On Wednesday, South Korea posted a shock 6.6 percent annual drop in exports for January and saw new export orders fall for a sixth consecutive month. Hong Kong also warned the territory faced a grim year. {ID:nL4E8D12UI]

Indonesia's largest oil-and-gas shipping company PT Berlian Laju Tanker Tbk froze payments on its debt of $2 billion last week, blaming a slump in freight markets.

"Asian sectors most vulnerable to adverse policy tightening, cyclicality, and excess capacity include Chinese property developers, as well as the refining and marketing, technology and semiconductor sectors," Moody's said in a report.

"Weakening or volatile domestic currencies will likewise increase cost pressures for importers in countries such as India and Korea," it added.

Moody's said it expects a negative ratings trend for Asian corporates, indicating there will likely be more ratings downgrades than upgrades this year.

Rival ratings agency Standard & Poor's separately warned of risks posed by a slowdown in China in a report on Thursday, saying the sectors most at risk were real estate and local governments.

Moody's said the lack of investor appetite for high-yield bonds will restrain prospects for Asian corporate issuers, and it expects defaults in Asia to rise moderately in line with the global trend.

But while weaker firms will face difficulty in raising or rolling over debt, most Asian corporate issuers will find 2012 and 2013 to be manageable.

"About 90 percent of total refinancing among both domestic and cross-border issuance reside with investment-grade corporate issuers, of which 77 percent are domestic bonds issued by blue-chip firms, well-recognized local names, or quasi-sovereign entities," Moody's said.

BANKS, CREDIT CRUNCH

However, Moody's was sanguine about Asian banks, saying the region's financial systems were generally well-capitalised and less dependent on wholesale markets to fund their loans compared with Western countries.

"The message for Asia is going to be stability around our ratings by and large," Stephen Long, the ratings agency's managing director for Asian financial institutions, said at a media briefing.

Of countries where Moody's had a negative outlook on the banking sector, Long said problems facing Japanese banks such as low profitability and weak government finances were unlikely to affect the sector's ratings in the next 12 months.

As for India, the government appeared committed to injecting capital in state-owned banks to boost tier-one ratios to at least 8 percent, which was positive amid rising non-performing loans and stress in the country's power and aviation sectors.

"The likelihood of a credit crunch in Asia is low, thanks to strong finances in most Asian governments and generally healthy, well-capitalized banking systems," Moody's said in its report, based on the assumption there will not be a full-blown European sovereign and financial crisis.

Nevertheless, the availability of credit in Asia will remain tight, affecting the region's companies amid heightened risk aversion of both investors and banks.

"Banks in Europe must deleverage to meet regulatory capital requirements, and two years of rapid loan growth in key Asian countries will constrain future lending," Moody's said. (Editing by Paul Tait)