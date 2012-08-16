What Moody's said has been said by many others in India though its tone was a bit harsh and the assessment of future growth a little conservative. But it is quite possible that six months from now, Moody's may change its mind.

Moody's assessment is that growth will drop to 5.5 percent in 2012-13. That may not look too much of an understatement considering growth had already dropped to 5.3 percent in the first quarter of 2012. What has probably hurt the government most are the reasons that Moody's Analytics believes have caused the fall.

Moody's has inferred that confidence has been crushed by weak demand, elevated interest rates, high inflation and most significantly the instability created by a weak central government that has lost its way.

That demand is weak does not need a long explanation. Industrial production was down 3.2 percent in June. No manufacturer would cut production unless there is a fall in demand. The corporate sector's revenue declined in the second quarter by 2 percent and its gross profits by over 12 percent. That the interest rates are far too elevated has been reiterated by the finance ministry itself on a number of occasions. That was an issue the RBI had contested and wanted the finance ministry to reduce its budget deficit before any cut in the rate could be made. Neither has happened.

That inflation is high is not a debatable point. For more than two-and-a-half years, inflation has been more than 7 percent, even touching 10 percent in certain months. The RBI has justified the increase in the rate of interest on this basis alone. Inflation itself is not the disease. Rather, like fever, it is symbolic of something going wrong somewhere in the economy. That something has finally been identified and accepted as the food sector, where inflation has been the highest and still rules above 10 percent.

It is the last inference of Moody's that has possibly been unpalatable. For that would imply that the economy would not recover for the rest of the UPA government's term. It is precisely this that the prime minister is keen to change. Immediately after the exit of Pranab Mukherjee from the finance ministry, Manmohan Singh initiated a review of GAAR and the retrospective tax amendment. These had crushed all confidence and vitiated the climate for foreign and domestic investment.

No wonder Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram has made policy review his priority. It is quite on the cards that the rough edges of budgetary policies would be smoothened and policy reforms initiated to let the economy regain its earlier bounce.

It is this change of mood in the government that Moody's has not accounted for and assumed that the present state of inaction will continue. If policy change does take place, the second half of 2012-13 can be very different. Moody's evaluation of the past is undoubtedly fair but its expectation of the future is certainly questionable.