BUENOS AIRES Nov 22 Moody's ratings agency on Tuesday placed a number of Argentine banks on review for downgrade with regard to specific gauges of financial health, citing recent government measures such as currency controls.

Moody's placed the bank financial strength ratings and the global local currency deposit ratings of 12 banks -- including private heavyweights Banco Galicia GAL.BA and Banco Macro (BMA.BA) -- on review for downgrade.

The global local currency debt ratings of Galicia, Macro and six other banks were also put on review for downgrade, Moody's said in a statement.

At the same time, the agency is eyeing a downgrade the bank financial strength ratings of Banco Patagonia (BPAT.BA), Banco Santander Rio (RIO.BA), Banco Itau Argentina and HSBC Bank Argentina.

"The decision to place the banks' ratings on review for downgrade was based on the increasing likelihood that the Argentine government's recent macroeconomic measures will pressure the banks' asset quality metrics, funding dynamics and earnings generation," Moody's said.

The agency cited currency controls the government imposed late last month requiring that the tax agency pre-approve all foreign currency purchases. The government action initially provoked withdrawals of dollar deposits from banks and exacerbated the rise in local interest rates. [ID:nN1E79U0X9] [ID:nN1E7A80OQ]

Moody's also mentioned the government's decision to reduce subsidies on public utilities, its impact on inflation and how this might affect borrowers' repayment capacity. [ID:nN1E7AF0P7]

It added that the banks' global foreign currency deposit ratings were not affected by this review.

In August, when Moody's lowered its outlook for Argentina's banking sector to "negative" from "stable," Argentine Central Bank President Mercedes Marco del Pont slammed the agency for its "irresponsibility and lack of professionalism." [ID:nN1E77O237] (Reporting by Hilary Burke; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)