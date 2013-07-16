SINGAPORE, July 16 The credit quality of banks
in the Asia Pacific has likely hit a cyclical peak and lenders
may become more susceptible to asset quality deterioration when
interest rates rise, Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday.
Moody's said Asian banking systems have been operating in a
favourable environment for an extended time, with low interest
rates, robust economic growth and strong loan growth.
"However, during that period, borrowers' leverage has
increased, asset prices have materially appreciated and in the
process both borrowers and banks may have become more
susceptible to asset quality deterioration," said the managing
director of Moody's Asia Pacific financial institutions group
Stephen Long.
Moody's on Monday revised its outlook on Singapore's banking
system to negative from stable, citing potential risks from
rapid loan growth and rising real estate prices in the Southeast
Asian city-state.
The ratings agency last month cut its outlook on Hong Kong's
banking system, citing the territory's growing exposure to
borrowers in China, where non-performing loans at Chinese banks
have been rising in recent quarters.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim)