Feb 20 Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday
said China's economy had dodged a hard landing and was
recovering well, though future growth would depend on making
more progress on structural reform.
In a report on the world's second largest economy, Moody's
said recent data pointed to a rebound in economic activity and
suggested growth should climb to the upper half of the 7.5
percent to 8.5 percent range it previously forecast.
"The Mainland's new leadership looks committed to
financial-sector, fiscal and structural reforms, and the orderly
transition to the country's fifth generation of political
leaders has reduced uncertainty for investors," the ratings
agency said.
Yet it also warned that unchecked non-bank credit growth
could endanger the soundness of the banking system and in turn
the economy.