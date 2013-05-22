By Adam Tempkin
May 22 (IFR) - Moody's on Wednesday defended its recent
Triple A rating on a controversial single-borrower CMBS which
was denounced in a one-page critique by its rival Fitch last
week.
Moody's said that Fitch incorrectly used a simplified and
overly broad definition of "pro forma" income projections as the
basis for its renunciation of the top ratings assigned to the
CGCMT 2013-375P CMBS offering.
The deal was underpinned by a loan on the prestigious
Seagram building on Park Avenue, and was assigned Triple A
ratings by Moody's and Kroll. Fitch evaluated the deal but was
ultimately not hired to rate it by underwriters Citigroup and
Deutsche Bank, because it would only have given the senior
tranche a Single A rating.
Pro forma underwriting, an aggressive tactic that was the
hallmark of risky commercial real estate lending at the height
of the market from 2005 to 2007, bases future property cashflows
on often wildly optimistic projections rather than in-place or
realized income.
Although many investors agreed with Fitch's view and
concerns about the increased leverage in the controversial deal,
the Triple A portion of the US$572.9m transaction was increased
at pricing last Thursday to US$209m from US$75m due to investor
demand.
Spreads on the most subordinated pieces widened
considerably, however. The deal was originally sized at
US439.75m.
Moody's said that Fitch's critique did not appreciate the
nuance between "pro-forma" income, which is an unwarranted
projection of property performance resulting in overstated
credit metrics, and so-called "sustainable" income, which
acknowledges the upside potential in projected rental income if
a property has intrinsic value.
Moody's used its "sustainability" analysis in its assessment
of the projected income and valuation of the Seagram building.
It did not take the underwriter's pro forma projections at face
value. Additionally, Moody's discounted those "sustainable"
projections to reflect "realization risk", or the possibility
that the sustainable valuations and income may not come to
fruition.
Moody's said Fitch was short-sighted in relying on so-called
"in-place", or current, income on the building.
"Relying on in-place cash flow for valuing properties
without considering the unique features of the property will
lead to inaccurate conclusions," wrote a team of Moody's
analysts led by Tad Philipp, the head of commercial real estate
research.
"A simplistic reliance on in-place income misses the credit
protection that below-market leases afford, while recognizing
too much income from properties with weak business models in
which income is likely to decline, such as the income of a
C-quality mall, or from properties at the peak of the cycle."
A Fitch spokesman said that the agency has been pleased with
the positive feedback it has received from investors on its
opinion of the Seagram transaction.
Last week Moody's and Kroll told IFR that even they
generally thought that the issuer's initial projected numbers
for the deal regarding net operating income, occupancy,
expenses, structure, and other metrics on the building were way
too aggressive.
The two agencies assumed a steep haircut on the building's
net cashflow and valuation in order to arrive at their Triple A
enhancement levels.
Kroll assumed 17.9% less than the issuer's net cashflow and
46.7% below the appraiser's valuation, according to Eric
Thompson, head of CMBS at Kroll.
Meanwhile, Moody's undercut by 10.7% the underwritten
cashflow, said Moody's Philipp.