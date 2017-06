A young girl plays with cubes printed with pictures of Euro coins as part of a 3D puzzle at the German Finance Ministry in Berlin August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz/Files

ROME Moody's decision to downgrade the ratings of 26 Italian banks on Monday is part of a "never-ending attack" on Italy, the head of Italian employers lobby Confindustria said on Tuesday.

"These judgements should be made with more care, the situation is delicate and there is a never-ending attack that worries us," Confindustra president Emma Marcegaglia said.

(Reporting By Giselda Vagnoni, writing by Catherine Hornby)