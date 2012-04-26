* Net income $173.5 million vs $155.5 million year earlier
* Q1 EPS 76 cents vs 67 cents year earlier
April 26 Bond-rater Moody's Corp said
net income rose nearly 12 percent in the first quarter as
corporations sold more debt.
Net income was $173.5 million, or 76 cents a share, compared
with $ 155.5 m illion, or 6 7 c ents a share, a year earlier, the
company said in a statement on Thursday.
Bond sales by U.S. corporations in the first quarter
increased nearly 10 percent from a year earlier, according to
Thomson Reuters data.