UPDATE 2-Viacom names former Fox studio head to run Paramount
March 27 Viacom Inc hired movie industry veteran Jim Gianopulos, the former head of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's film studio, to revive its Paramount Pictures unit.
* Second-quarter EPS $1.00/shr vs est $0.91
* Total revenue increases 18 pct
* Corporate finance revenue up 37 pct
* Co hikes annual dividend by 25 pct to $1.00/shr
July 24 Credit rating agency Moody's Corp posted a higher-than-expected 31 percent jump in quarterly profit as companies issued more bonds.
Total revenue increased 18 percent to $756.0 million in the second quarter, while total expenses rose about 12 percent to $405.2 million.
Net income attributable to Moody's rose to $225.5 million, or $1.00 per share, from $172.5 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts had expected earnings of 91 cents per share on a revenue of $722.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Moody's raised its annual dividend by 25 percent to $1.00 per share and said it will buy back $1 billion shares in 2013.
Revenue at Moody's analytics division, which sells financial research, data and software for assessing risk, increased 10 percent to $218.7 million, while revenue at its corporate finance division rose 37 percent to $262.9 million.
Companies that issue bonds pay Moody's to rate their debt to help investors determine the likelihood of default.
The company reiterated its full-year adjusted earnings forecast of $3.49 to $3.59 per share. Analysts were expecting $3.57 per share.
Moody's shares, which have risen about 24 percent since the beginning of the year, closed at $62.31 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
March 27 Viacom Inc hired movie industry veteran Jim Gianopulos, the former head of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's film studio, to revive its Paramount Pictures unit.
March 27 Driverless vehicles operated by Uber Technologies Inc will be back on the road in Tempe and Pittsburgh on Monday after one of its self-driving cars crashed in Arizona, the ride-hailing company said.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 27 National Football League team owners gave the green light to the Raiders to move to Las Vegas from Oakland, paving the way for the building of a new, $1.9 billion stadium in Sin City, the NFL said on Monday.