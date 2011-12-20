ROME Dec 20 The European Banking Authority's (EBA) request that banks increase their capital buffer by mid-2012 will weigh on bank balance sheets and heighten risk, Moody's Senior Vice President of credit policy Alain Laurin said on Tuesday.

"While the action is perfectly understandable, perhaps unavoidable given the market's response to the crisis which would have happened even in the absence of a new regulatory framework, it imposes further pressure on banks' balance sheets, which creates risk," Laurin said in testimony to Italy's lower house of parliament.

The EBA has said commercial banks should have a core Tier 1 capital adequacy ration of at least 9 percent of risk-weighted assets, which is higher than the 7 percent minimum world leaders have agreed to phase in from 2013 under the Basel III global banking rules. The EBA has estimated that European banks need an additional 114.7 billion euros ($149 billion) of extra capital to reach the new standard.

Moody's also said that the implementation of the Basel III rules risk hurting growth and exacerbating a credit crunch because banks will be forced to reduce lending.

"Lower leverage implies a more restricted supply of credit - less lending at a time when Europe's economies need banks to perform their credit intermediation role to the full.

"Constrained credit is likely to feed through to lower growth and to higher levels of corporate and household default, further weakening banks' balance sheets," Laurin said.

"We view Basel III as a positive step, but one which carries unavoidable transitional risk and which faces strict limits on its ability to enhance the creditworthiness, and hence the ratings, of the European banking system," he said.