DUBLIN, Dec 22 Moody's rating agency on Thursday downgraded the parent of troubled Irish telecoms firm eircom saying the position of its creditors was deteriorating due to a weak Irish economy and delays in a proposed restructuring deal.

Laden with debt and suffering from underinvestment since its privatisation in 1999, eircom is in talks with lenders about restructuring its 3.75 billion euros ($5 billion) of borrowings.

Moody's cut ERC Ireland Finance Ltd's probability of default rating to Ca, or highly speculative, from Caa3.

It said the group's loss given default -- how much of its loan would be written off if they go bad -- was around 35 percent if a consensual restructuring is achieved.

"Today's rating action reflects Moody's concerns that the potential recovery prospects for eircom's creditors could be lower than previously anticipated by the rating agency," said Ivan Palacios, the lead analyst covering eircom at Moody's.

Eircom's independent directors are evaluating three proposals to restructure the debt, including one from the syndicate of first-lien senior lenders, the most senior in any restructuring, owed 2.4 billion euros, and another from a group of second-lien senior lenders owed around 350 million.

Lenders rejected a separate restructuring proposal from owner Singapore Technologies Telemedia, people close to the situation said last week.

Eircom has agreed with lenders to extend the waiver of the breach of its senior debt to EBITDA (earnings, before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation) covenant until January 31.

"The delay in concluding this process in the midst of an uncertain economic environment is eroding eircom's credit profile in Moody's opinion," the statement said.

Moody's warned that none of the current options will involve a material equity injection that could rebalance eircom's currently unsustainable capital structure or improve the prospect for the company's creditors.

Eircom is likely to report a continued decline in EBITDA in the coming 12 months due to weakness in the Irish consumer market and strong competition, Moody's said.

Moody's said it had downgraded to C from Ca 350 million euros worth of senior unsecured notes due in 2016 and a 350 million second-lien term loan, reflecting their expected recovery of less than 30 percent.