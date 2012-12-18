(Adds insurance financial strength rating)
MILAN Dec 18 Moody's Investors Service may cut
Generali's ratings after Italy's biggest insurer said
it would regroup all of its domestic operations into a new
company.
The U.S. rating agency on Tuesday placed the Baa2 senior
debt rating, the Baa3 subordinated debt rating and the Ba1
preferred stock debt ratings of the insurer on review for
downgrade.
The Baa1 insurance financial strength rating at
Assicurazioni Generali SpA is unaffected by the announcement,
Moody's said.
On Friday, Generali said it will invest around 300 million
euros ($396.39 million) in the next three years on streamlining
operations and improving profitability in its home turf, part of
a revamp under new CEO Mario Greco.
Under the reorganisation, a new company, Assicurazioni
Generali Italia, will be the primary insurer in the Italian
market while Assicurazioni Generali SpA will become more of a
pure holding company, according to Moody's.
Since the holding will no longer act as a primary insurer,
the scope of the cashflows directly available to its creditors
is likely to decrease and its largely liquid base of diversified
assets replaced by a more concentrated, and less liquid,
investment, Moody's said.
The Bank of Italy, which is the second biggest shareholder
in Generali, is set to sell its 4.5 percent stake in the insurer
to avoid a possible conflict of interest when it becomes Italy's
insurance regulator at the beginning of next year.
A source close to the Bank of Italy said the central bank
will announce details of the sale on Wednesday.
Several Italian newspapers said on Tuesday the bank will
sell its stake to the state-backed investment fund FSI which in
turn could offload all or part of the stake within two or three
years.
($1 = 0.7568 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Louise Heavens and
Diane Craft)