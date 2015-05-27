MEXICO CITY May 26 Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday changed Guatemala's outlook to negative from stable, amid what it called an "ongoing political crisis" in the Central American country.

Moody's said it affirmed the country's Ba1 ratings.

"The probability that domestic political events could negatively affect macroeconomic stability and government financial strength remains low, but has risen as a result of the heightened uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the political crisis," Moody's added in a statement.

Guatemala's government has been roiled by corruption scandals in recent weeks. Guatemala's president fired several ministers last week, shortly after the central bank chief and 14 others were arrested in a bribery probe.

Earlier this month, Vice President Roxana Baldetti resigned amid a customs corruption scandal. (Reporting by Bengaluru Newsroom, Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein, and Luis Rojas; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)