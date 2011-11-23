(Adds further details, background)

FRANKFURT, Nov 23 Plunging share prices and management reshuffles at German retailer Metro and drugs distributor Celesio have prompted credit ratings agency Moody's to cut its ratings outlook for their key shareholder, the family-run investment firm Haniel.

A normally reclusive firm, Haniel made the headlines this year for all the wrong reasons, following management upheavals at Celesio and Metro, in which it is the biggest shareholder with stakes of around 55 and 34 percent.

Haniel itself did not escape management problems, with Juergen Kluge quitting as chief executive, shortly after stepping down as chairman of Metro.

Shares in Metro have lost 37 percent so far this year, while Celesio, which warned on profits in October, is down 42 percent.

Downgrading its outlook to 'negative' from 'stable', Moody's said on Wednesday it was uncertain whether the two firms could recover their market values to historical levels given the shaky global economy.

Moody's said Haniel's market value gearing of around 40 percent could worsen if the Metro and Celesio share prices remained at similar levels.

To maintain its Ba1 rating, Haniel had to get the gearing --the ratio of net debt to gross asset value of the portfolio -- back down to below 40 percent.

S&P had already put Haniel's ratings on credit watch negative in September.

The rating agency said it remained to be seen what impact a possible disposal of department store chain Kaufhof by Metro could have on the market value gearing of Haniel.

Metro currently has three bids on the table for Kaufhof. Some analyst have suggested proceeds from a sale could be used for a possible special dividend. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)