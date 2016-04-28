HONG KONG, April 28 Moody's Investor Services
said on Thursday it was appealing a tribunal decision that
upheld a Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) disciplinary
action against the company for a report it published on Chinese
companies.
A spokesman for Moody's said the company had served notice
of appeal with the Hong Kong Court of Appeal this week.
The appeal will attempt to overturn a ruling by the Hong
Kong Securities and Futures Appeals Tribunal, handed down last
month, upholding the SFC's claim that Moody's breached the Code
of Conduct when it published a report that identified accounting
and governance risks at Chinese companies.
