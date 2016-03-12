HONG KONG, March 12 Moody's downgraded its
outlook on Hong Kong's long-term debt and issuer ratings to
"negative" from "stable" on Saturday, following its outlook
change on China's rating earlier this month.
Trends in Hong Kong's credit profile will continue to track
those in China, due to its tightening political, economic and
financial linkages with the mainland, Moody's said.
Increasing political linkages are likely to weigh on Hong
Kong's institutional strength, while the risks to China's
economic and financial stability may also undermine Hong Kong's
own economic and financial outlook, it added.
Moody's affirmed Hong Kong's Aa1 senior unsecured rating.
The ratings agency downgraded its outlook on Chinese
government debt to "negative" on March 2, citing uncertainty
over authorities' capacity to implement economic reforms, rising
government debt and falling reserves.
In response to Moody's move, Hong Kong's Financial Secretary
John Tsang said the city's sound economic fundamentals, robust
financial regulatory regime, resilient banking sector and strong
fiscal position will continue to enable the economy to embrace
the challenges ahead.
"Those strengths, together with the Linked Exchange Rate
system, will provide Hong Kong with strong buffers to deal with
near-term challenges, while laying the foundation for steady
growth and healthy job creation in the medium-term," Tsang said.
The mainland economy still contributed 43 percent of world
trade growth and 35 percent of global economic growth in 2014,
according to statistics from the International Monetary Fund.
Hong Kong is in a good position to benefit from structural
rebalancing in China's economy from investment to consumption,
as the increase in demand in services will create new business
opportunities for a service-oriented economy, Tsang said.
