* Moody's cuts outlook on Hong Kong sovereign credit rating

* Cites risks from policy interference from mainland China

* Follows cut to mainland debt rating outlook this month

* Hong Kong official says Moody's comments are speculative (Adds details, context)

HONG KONG, March 12 Moody's downgraded its outlook on Hong Kong's sovereign credit rating on Saturday, citing risks from China's growing political influence over the financial hub and linkages with mainland's slowing economy.

The change follows the ratings agency's cut on the outlook on Chinese government debt to "negative" earlier this month on the back of uncertainty over the mainland's capacity to implement economic reforms, rising government debt and falling reserves.

Moody's downgraded its outlook on Hong Kong's long-term debt and issuer ratings to "negative" from "stable" and affirmed the Aa1 senior unsecured rating.

The ratings house said in a report the strong political linkage embedded in the "One Country, Two Systems" policy creates the risk that Hong Kong's institutions will lose some of their independence as China's influence grows.

This, it said, would negatively affect policy effectiveness and credibility in Hong Kong and weaken its institutional strength relative to China's.

"Hong Kong's economic and financial linkages with China also give rise to potential negative spillovers from China in case of a rise in financial stress and, ultimately weaker growth, as such developments could adversely affect Hong Kong's economy and financial sector," it said.

The move prompted swift response from Hong Kong officials who defended the territory's policy frameworks and economic fundamentals.

A Hong Kong government spokesman described Moody's comments about interference from the mainland in the city's policy formulation as speculative and subjective.

"There has been no evidence of mainland interference in Hong Kong affairs or Hong Kong institutions losing independence over time," the spokesman, who was not named, said in a statement from Financial Secretary John Tsang's office.

In the same statement, Tsang said the city's sound economic fundamentals, financial regulatory regime, resilient banking sector and strong fiscal position would support the economy.

"Those strengths, together with the Linked Exchange Rate system, will provide Hong Kong with strong buffers to deal with near-term challenges, while laying the foundation for steady growth and healthy job creation in the medium-term," Tsang said.

The mainland economy contributed 43 percent of world trade growth and 35 percent of global economic growth in 2014, according to statistics from the International Monetary Fund.

Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China that returned from British to Chinese rule in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" framework that guarantees broad freedoms and autonomy.

In 2015, 43.6 percent of Hong Kong's exports of domestically-produced goods and 53.8 percent of its re-exports were shipped to China. In addition, 77.3 percent of tourist arrivals were from China, up from 63 percent five years ago.

The economy expanded 2.4 percent in 2015, in line with the government's estimate. It is expected to expand 1-2 percent in 2016. (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Sam Holmes)