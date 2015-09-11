HONG KONG, Sept 11 Hong Kong's securities regulator on Friday told a city tribunal that a report by ratings agency Moody's Corp, which raised concerns about corporate governance at 49 Chinese companies, was "shoddy" and "unprofessional".

Citing internal Moody's emails, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said articles such as a 2011 New York Times report on the "audacity of Chinese frauds" and a report by research firm Muddy Waters had prompted Moody's to "scrub" the list of Chinese companies it covered.

"The work was shoddy, unprofessional and done in the manner that really doesn't befit a reputable rating agency that is being regulated," SFC counsel Ben Yu said. (Reporting by Michelle Price; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)