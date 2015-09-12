By Michelle Price
| HONG KONG, Sept 12
HONG KONG, Sept 12 A Hong Kong tribunal is
expected to decide within three months whether a Moody's Corp
report on Chinese companies broke Hong Kong's securities
law, after concluding a three-day landmark hearing on Saturday.
Ratings agency Moody's Investors Service was contesting a
Hong Kong securities watchdog's $3 million fine for a July 2011
report that raised corporate governance concerns over 49 Chinese
companies, contributing to a fall in their share prices.
The Securities and Futures Commission's (SFC) fine is the
first disciplinary action taken by the regulator against a
credit rating agency since the activities of such firms became
directly regulated by the SFC in June 2011. If the fine stands,
it could have major implications for the types of services
credit rating firms are able to offer in the financial centre.
In a statement after the Saturday hearing before Hong Kong's
Securities and Futures Appeals Tribunal, Moody's said: "If the
SFC's Enforcement Division prevails, its actions will set a
dangerous precedent that will chill debate in Hong Kong."
The SFC alleges Moody's broke the regulator's code of
conduct by publishing what its counsel Benjamin Yu described on
Saturday as a "half-baked" idea that had not been properly
tested and which contained mathematical and input errors.
The "shoddy and unprofessional" work fell short of the SFC's
due diligence and control requirements, Yu said.
The ratings agency's so-called "Red Flags" report devised a
framework for identifying governance and accounting risks when
investing in emerging market fixed income securities.
Moody's disputes the SFC's power to sanction it in this
instance and argued the report merely offered a useful "screen"
for analysing Chinese companies and was thus not part of its
credit rating activities and not within the SFC's jurisdiction.
Moody's counsel Adrian Huggins also contested the
proportionality of the fine, arguing that while the mistakes
were regrettable they "did not have a material impact on the
overall accuracy of the report."
"I hope the worst that we could be accused of is that we
have behaved carelessly," said Huggins in his summation.
If the tribunal rules in favour of Moody's it may reduce the
proposed fine or scrap it entirely. If the SFC prevails, Moody's
can pursue an appeal through the Hong Kong courts.
A Moody's spokesman declined to comment whether it would
pursue a further appeal if the tribunal rules against it.
(Editing by Denny Thomas and Tom Hogue)