(Adds details, background)
Nov 6 Moody's Investors Service raised the
outlook on Hungary's Ba1 rating to "positive" from "stable",
bringing the country within a whisker of regaining the
investment-grade status it lost four years ago.
Moody's, which affirmed Hungary's Ba1 rating, said on Friday
that it believed the downward trend in the government debt stock
was likely to be sustained in the coming years.
The ratings agency expects Hungary's government debt to fall
to 74.3 percent of gross domestic product this year and further
to below 73 percent in 2016 from a peak of 81 percent in 2011.
"...the resilience of the Hungarian economy has been
materially strengthened through the completion of the
foreign-currency loan conversion program earlier this year,"
Moody's said in a statement. (bit.ly/1iIkCdf)
"Households' foreign-currency debt has been almost
completely transformed into domestic liabilities, which in turn
should provide support for private consumption."
Moody's had raised its rating outlook on the European
country to "stable" from "negative" in November 2014, saying the
economy was showing signs of stabilization after years of
extremely low growth.
Fitch Ratings and Standard & Poor's also have sub-investment
ratings on Hungary.
Fitch became the first to lift Hungary's outlook to
"positive" in May, citing an improvement in the country's
external financing trends.
The country fell into "junk" territory in late 2011 as
markets fretted about Prime Minister Viktor Orban's unorthodox
fiscal policies, some of which have since served as templates
for nearby countries such as Poland and Croatia.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and Sandor Peto;
Editing by Kirti Pandey)