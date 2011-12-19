BRIEF-New China Life Insurance says Chen Yuanling resigned as non-executive director
* Chen yuanling hereby resigned from positions as a non-executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 19 Bond rating company Moody's Corp said on Monday it bought closely-held British risk management company Barrie & Hibbert Ltd for $77.6 million, as it looks to bolster its risk analytics segment.
Moody's said the deal, which will be funded from cash on hand, will hurt its 2012 earnings by several cents per share.
Edinburgh, Scotland-based Barrie & Hibbert, which provides risk management modeling tools for insurance companies, will be integrated into the Moody's Analytics Risk Management Software segment.
"Adding Barrie & Hibbert's skills and experience to Moody's Analytics expands our ability to help insurers meet worldwide solvency modernization initiatives..." Moody's Analytics President Mark Almeida said in a statement.
Moody's shares closed at $32.60 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Chen yuanling hereby resigned from positions as a non-executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 13 The launch of the European Central Bank's bond-buying scheme in 2015 is having an increasing impact on inflation although its positive influence on growth has faded to almost zero, ECB research showed on Tuesday.