Dec 19 Bond rating company Moody's Corp said on Monday it bought closely-held British risk management company Barrie & Hibbert Ltd for $77.6 million, as it looks to bolster its risk analytics segment.

Moody's said the deal, which will be funded from cash on hand, will hurt its 2012 earnings by several cents per share.

Edinburgh, Scotland-based Barrie & Hibbert, which provides risk management modeling tools for insurance companies, will be integrated into the Moody's Analytics Risk Management Software segment.

"Adding Barrie & Hibbert's skills and experience to Moody's Analytics expands our ability to help insurers meet worldwide solvency modernization initiatives..." Moody's Analytics President Mark Almeida said in a statement.

Moody's shares closed at $32.60 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.