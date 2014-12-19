LONDON Dec 19 Ratings agency Moody's said on Friday that plans for a British "Flood Re" scheme were credit-positive for insurance companies such as Aviva, RSA and Direct Line.

The government-led scheme to help insurers with the cost of flood damage is due to launch in July 2015, and further details were agreed this week with the Association of British Insurers.

"This scheme will ensure that flood insurance remains available to policyholders in flood-exposed regions of the UK whilst limiting insurers' exposure to large-scale flood losses," Moody's said in a statement.

"As such, the implementation of Flood Re is credit-positive for the UK property and casualty industry."

A series of violent storms and widespread flooding in Britain early this year cost insurers more than 1 billion pounds. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)