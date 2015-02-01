(Clarifies in fourth paragraph that former, not current,
Moody's executives have been meeting with Justice Department
officials.)
Feb 1 The U.S. Department of Justice is
investigating Moody's Investors Services for issuing favorable
grades on mortgage deals in the lead-up to the financial crisis,
the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people
familiar with the situation.
The federal probe of the ratings agency, a unit of Moody's
Corp, comes as the Justice Department nears a settlement
with Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, a unit of McGraw Hill
Financial Inc, over similar conduct, the Journal
reported.
Justice Department officials could not be immediately
reached for comment by Reuters on Sunday.
Former Moody's executives and Justice Department officials
have been meeting to discuss ratings of complex securities prior
to the 2008 financial crisis, the Journal reported.
The investigation is in a early stage and it is still
unclear whether it will lead to a lawsuit, the Journal reported.
The probe comes as the Justice Department nears a $1.37
billion settlement with Standard & Poor's for similar alleged
conduct, the newspaper reported. The Justice
Department sued Standard & Poor's in 2013 for what it said were
misleading ratings of residential mortgages leading up to the
2008 financial crisis.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn and Peter Cooney; Editing by Eric
Walsh)