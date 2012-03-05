* Vote rejection would block second bailout
* Ireland could be left isolated if voters say no
DUBLIN, March 5 Ireland's decision to put
Europe's new fiscal treaty to a referendum could damage its
credit rating as a rejection by voters would block the country's
access to a second bailout, ratings agency Moody's said on
Monday.
Prime Minister Enda Kenny last week called a referendum on
the treaty to tighten budget rules in the European Union, with a
vote likely to be held in May or June.
A rejection of the treaty would disqualify Ireland from
tapping the funds of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), the
euro zone's permanent bailout fund, cutting off a potential
source of funds once its EU-IMF bailout runs out at the end of
2013, the agency said.
"The move to take the treaty to a referendum is credit
negative for Ireland as rejection would cause Ireland to not be
able to ratify the treaty and lose the ESM safety net," Moody's
said in its weekly credit outlook.
The agency said Ireland would likely need to rely on the ESM
at least partially after 2013.
A rejection could also isolate Ireland, which is so far the
only country to put the treaty to a public vote.
Irish voters have twice rejected changes to European Union
treaties before voting through amended versions. But Prime
Minister Kenny on Monday confirmed there would be no second
vote.
"Once the people make their choice, that's it," he told
journalists.