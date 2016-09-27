SAO PAULO, Sept 27 Refinancing risks cross Latin America seem relatively manageable at this point, Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday, recognizing that volatile global markets and a regional economic downturn are still weighing on efforts to extend maturities and cut borrowing costs.

According to Paloma San Valentin, a managing director for the U.S. and the Americas at the New York-based ratings company, there are tentative signs of renewed appetite for new issuances of sovereign and corporate debt in Latin America. However, it is too early to say whether that demand is sustainable, she said at a Moody's-sponsored event in São Paulo. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by XX)