SAO PAULO, Sept 27 Latin American economies are
likely to face continued pressure on their sovereign ratings in
the short term, a senior executive at Moody's Investors Service
said on Tuesday, signaling limited upside for ratings within the
next year or two.
According to Mauro Leos, a senior vice president in charge
of Latin American credit ratings for Moody's, the rating
momentum for the region has turned negative, in the face of
declining commodity prices, increased political turmoil and
meager growth. The current distribution of ratings reflects the
economic reality across the region, Leos said.
