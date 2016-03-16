(Refiles to add source link)
March 15 * Moody's downgrades Mozambique issuer
rating to B3, maintains the review for downgrade
* Moody's - lowered Mozambique's foreign-currency deposit
ceiling to Caa1 from B3, and local-currency bond and deposit
ceilings to B1 from Ba3
* Moody's - Mozambique's foreign-currency bond ceiling remains
unchanged at B1
* Moody's-rating downgrade reflects Mozambique's deteriorating
balance of payments position and reduced capacity for government
to service outstanding debt
* Moody's on Mozambique-believes foreign exchanges reserves
will continue to all in 2016
* Moody's-downgrade the issuer rating of the government of
Mozambique primarily
reflects pressures on Mozambique's balance of payments
* Moody's on Mozambique-views EMATUM's obligations as a
liability of the Mozambican government
* Moody's-downgrade issuer rating of government of Mozambique
primarily reflects further decrease expected in bank of
Mozambique's foreign exchange reserves
* Source text - (bit.ly/253aFeN)
