MUMBAI Dec 21 Ratings agency Moody's on Wednesday unified India's local and foreign currency bond ratings at Baa3 and said the outlook on the ratings was stable.

Moody's said an improvement in Indian government finances, enhancements to the investment climate and reduction in infrastructure bottlenecks could lead to the rating being considered for an upgrade.

