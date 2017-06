A man deposits his money in a bank in the northern Indian city of Amritsar April 19, 2010. REUTERS/Yasir Iqbal/Files

MUMBAI Ratings agency Moody's on Wednesday unified India's local and foreign currency bond ratings at Baa3 and said the outlook on the ratings was stable.

Moody's said an improvement in Indian government finances, enhancements to the investment climate and reduction in infrastructure bottlenecks could lead to the rating being considered for an upgrade.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Basu)