TOKYO May 16 Rating agency Moody's said on Wednesday it has put Panasonic Corp's A2 debt rating on review for a possible downgrade due to growing uncertainty over its ability to restore its debt and cash flows to a level consistent with the rating.

Moody's cut Panasonic's rating to A2 from A1 in January due to concerns about losses in its TV division.

Panasonic, one of Japan's best known brands, reported a record loss on slumping sales of flat panel TVs last Friday.