July 16 Moody's Investors Service downgraded
Pennsylvania's general obligation debt to Aa2 from Aa1 on
Monday, citing concerns about the state's growing unfunded
pension liabilities and a slow economic recovery.
The cut comes just before a scheduled July 24 sale of $363.6
million in general obligation refunding bonds, which Moody's
rated Aa2 on Monday.
Related bonds were also downgraded a notch, Moody's said.
The actions affected about $13 billion of Pennsylvania's GO,
appropriation-backed and GO-related debt.
Moody's action did not include debt issued by local
governments -- like school districts and community colleges --
under the state's intercept program, which allows smaller
municipal issuers to enhance their own credit ratings by using
the state as a kind of pass-through.
Moody's analysts said in a statement that the rating action
was based on Pennsylvania's weakened financial position, and on
"the expectation that large and growing pension liabilities and
moderate economic growth will challenge the return to structural
balance, contributing to a protracted financial recovery."
Governor Tom Corbett has recently said that Pennsylvania
would soon reform its public pensions.
"It's going to be a working summer to start coming up with
some recommendations, because I don't think there is a silver
bullet to this," Corbett, a Republican, told Reuters on Friday
at the sidelines of a National Governors Association meeting.
"If there was, everybody would be doing it."
Pennsylvania's public pension gap was $29 billion in 2010,
according to the Pew Center on the States. It was funded at 75
percent, which is lower than the recommended 80 percent but
higher than at least half of other U.S. states.
The credit rating agency also revised its outlook to stable
from negative, saying that the state's economy has stabilized
but will grow more slowly than other states on average.
A spokesman for Governor Tom Corbett did not reply to a
request for comment.